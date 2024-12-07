Out on morning walk, businessman shot dead in east Delhi; third murder in 12 hours

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A businessman out on a morning walk was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, one of three killings reported in various parts of the national capital in just 12 hours.

In southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, a man was stabbed to death while his brother suffered critical injuries in an attack following a dispute over the cleanliness of a common toilet. The other incident occurred in west Delhi's Khayala, where a man strangled his mother over a property dispute.

In the Shahdara case, Sunil Jain (52), a resident of Krishna Nagar who dealt in utensils, was shot repeatedly by motorcycle-borne assailants in Farsh Bazar. Jain was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

A police officer said Jain was attacked when he was returning home riding pillion on a scooty after his morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

While the two-wheeler was being driven by one Sumit (37), two of Jain's friends were on another scooty.

Police said two men wearing helmets came on foot and opened fire at Jain when the scooty stopped at the Vishwas Nagar traffic signal. One of them shot Jain in the stomach while the other aimed at his head and pulled the trigger.

The assailants sped away on a motorcycle after the attack, the police officer said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, who visited the spot, said police received a call regarding the shooting around 8.30 am.

Jain's family members told police that he did not have any enmity with anyone nor did he receive any threats, he said.

"We are probing the case from all angles," Gautam said and added that CCTV footage from the area is being scanned.

Police suspect personal enmity may be behind the chilling murder.

According to sources, before the assailants opened fire, one of them asked Sumit and Jain if one of them was "Virat" and when Sumit replied that they did not know any Virat, the other attacker shouted, "Yahi hain." The duo fired eight shots at Jain and four hit him, the sources said.

Sumit told the police that he ran for cover leaving his scooty and Jain behind.

Another officer said Sumit, who befriended Jain five to six months ago, has a criminal record for gambling.

He said police were verifying Sumit's statement. The other two friends of Jain have also had their statements recorded, the officer added.

Jain is survived by his wife and two married children. His daughter lives in another locality in east Delhi.

Sunil Jain's son Rishabh assisted him in his business, the officer said.

Statements of family members and other relatives were being recorded, he added.

Sunil Jain's friends and his employees told police that he was a humble man who never fought with anyone.

A worker at Jain's shop, Poonam, told PTI videos that he was a very kind person who was always eager to help. "We are all shocked," Poonam added. PTI

