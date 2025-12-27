Operation Aaghat 3.0 in Delhi: Number of detentions, arrests reach 966

The number of people apprehended during Delhi Police's massive overnight crackdown across southeast Delhi ahead of New Year celebrations under Operation Aaghat 3.0 has reached 966, officials said on Saturday (December 27), adding arms, drugs, illicit liquor and vehicles were also seized during the operation.

Objective of Operation Aaghat 3.0

Operation Aaghat 3.0 was aimed at curbing organised crime, street offences and the activities of habitual criminals in view of heightened public movement during year-end festivities.

Of the total, 331 accused were arrested under the Delhi Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the Public Gambling Act, while 504 people were apprehended under various preventive provisions, police said.

Elaborating further, police stated that as part of targeted action, 116 listed “bad characters” were apprehended, while five auto-lifters and four proclaimed offenders were arrested. Action was also taken against 1,306 persons under the Delhi Police Act.

Large haul of arms, narcotics, liquor

Police recovered arms, narcotics and contraband liquor. The recoveries included 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives.

Police also seized 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja and Rs 2.36 lakh in cash from gambling-related activities. As many as 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered during the operation, police said.

Over 600 police personnel were pressed into service during the crackdown. Police said the operation was aimed at preventing any untoward incident during New Year celebrations, particularly in residential areas and jhuggi clusters, and to deter organised crime networks and habitual offenders.

Cases have been lodged under Sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and night surveillance had led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime in the district over the past month.

Police-miscreant gunfight

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a brief exchange of fire took place in Delhi’s Narela area, in which two wanted criminals were injured and arrested. The accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are listed as “bad characters” of Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases, police said.

They further revealed that the accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when police laid a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire and discharged three rounds. Police retaliated, injuring both accused in their legs and subsequently apprehending them.

The injured men were first taken to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized. A case under relevant sections pertaining to attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)