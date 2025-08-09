One dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

One person was killed while at least 10 were injured after a fire broke out at a hospital in Anand Bihar in east Delhi on Saturday (August 9) afternoon.

Official sources said eight fire tenders rushed to the spot after a call about the blaze from Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital was received at 12.12 pm.



While the cause of the fire was not known immediately, some reports said it reportedly started in the server room located on the hospital building’s ground floor. Other sources claimed that the fire was triggered by an oxygen cylinder explosion.

Admitted to same hospital

Seven of the injured people were admitted to the same hospital, while three others sustained minor injuries, officials informed.

While scenes of patients and staff members frantically running out of the hospital unfolded after thick smoke filled the building, the situation was later brought under control, the officials added.

The deceased, a housekeeping staff member, had locked himself in a third-floor bathroom to escape the fire but died of suffocation. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

