North Delhi: Facing domestic issues, ASI shoots himself inside police station

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector died after allegedly shooting himself with his service weapon inside the Civil Lines police station in north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

No suicide note was recovered from him, they said.

Vijay, who was posted at the police station, shot himself late on Monday, an officer said.

He further informed that Vijay hailed from Himachal Pradesh and joined the force in 1994. His family has been informed.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene. It seems that he had some domestic issues, the officer said and added legal action under Section 194 (inquest) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being taken. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)