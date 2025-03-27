No apology in this life: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman on Rana Sanga remark

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Suman said that his house was attacked with the intention to harm his family. He also said he has informed the Rajya Sabha Chairman about the incident.

Suman was recently captured on camera purportedly saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

"I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life," the MP said on Thursday, a day after his house was attacked allegedly by the members of the Karni Sena.

"They need to learn to accept the truth. Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur is a robber, and that he will go back, and we will rule.

"There was an agreement that Rana Sanga would attack Agra. When their agreement broke, they had a war in Fatehpur Sikri, Rana Sanga fought bravely but lost. This is history, who can deny it?" he added.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology.

Scores of activists from Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hari Parvat Chauraha here on Wednesday. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs broken and the house's glass windows shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman got injured.

Suman also said the attackers meant to harm his family.

"I met the Rajya Sabah Chairman, informed him about the situation. I told him threats were being made since March 22 through social media, and yesterday they came to my house with a bulldozer," he said.

"There was a life-threatening attack, they broke all the glasses, cars in the colony were destroyed... their intention was to destroy my family," he said.

Agra police lodged an FIR against an "unknown mob" on Thursday, a day after The MP's residence here was attacked.

The incident took place on the day Chief Minister Adityanath was in the city for a public event. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)