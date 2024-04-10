More trouble for Kejriwal as Delhi minister cites ‘corruption’ to quit govt, AAP

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday (April 10) resigned from the cabinet and also quit the AAP over “the party's downfall from an anti-corruption group to a party that's involved in corruption”.

This was a clear reference to the Delhi liquor policy scam and the arrest of top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

Addressing the media, Anand said, “The party was born to fight corruption but today the party itself is mired in corruption. I can't work in this government and I don't want my name to be associated with this corruption.”

Anand has become the first Delhi government minister to resign from his post and the party as a direct result of the arrest of Kejriwal and the entire liquor policy case.

However, soon after Anand made the huge announcement, AAP leaders addressed a press conference, alleging that Anand was made to quit “under pressure” from the BJP.

‘No Dalit representation’

Anand, who held various portfolios including social welfare, also alleged that Dalits were not given representation in the party and there was no Dalit among the top AAP leadership.

“There is no Dalit MLA or councillor in the Aam Aadmi Party. Dalit leaders are not even appointed to leadership positions. I follow the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. If I cannot work for Dalits, then there is no point in being in the party,” he told reporters in Delhi.

“In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from his post as minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/QF52GyjhiW — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

Jibe at Kejriwal

Anand also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in Tihar Jail after being remanded in judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and has failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court.

"From the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once politics changes. The politics hasn't changed but the politician has changed," Anand, who is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency, said.

In response to a query on the timing of his resignation, Anand said, "It is not about timing. Till yesterday, we were under the impression that we are being framed, but after the High Court verdict, it seems that there is something wrong at our end."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

It also cited the ED's claim that Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of the proceeds of crime to reject his petition against his arrest.

‘Not joining any party’

Interestingly, the resignation of Anand came within days of Delhi minister Atishi claiming that the BJP was trying to finish the Aam Aadmi Party and she was also approached by the BJP.

Though her claims landed her in soup with the BJP leaders disputing it and suing her for what she said, Anand said he would not be joining any other party.

Anand was a member of the AAP’s national council and has been with Kejriwal's movement since 2011. A post-graduate in political science, Anand won assembly elections from Patel Nagar in 2020.

Anand’s house was searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a customs-linked money laundering case in November 2023. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in a complaint to a local court, had alleged false declarations in imports for customs evasions of over Rs 7 crore. The ED then filed a complaint against Anand.

AAP stand

The AAP claimed Anand’s resignation vindicated its stand that Kejriwal’s arrest was aimed at finishing the party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI to “break our ministers and MLAs”.

“It is agnipariksha (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs,” he said.

Singh asserted that although the resignation may demotivate some party workers, the AAP will largely stand strong against attempts to break the organisation.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Anand may have been threatened to quit AAP.

(With agency inputs)