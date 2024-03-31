Modi's guarantee like Chinese goods, undeclared emergency real: Tejashwi Yadav

Urging people not to fall for the BJP's "propaganda" in the Lok Sabha polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (March 31) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his guarantees are like Chinese goods and are only meant for polls.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Yadav alleged that an "undeclared emergency" was prevailing in the country and asserted that the opposition will not let the RSS agenda to be implemented in the country.

Yadav also sang lines from a Govinda-starrer movie with a play on the lyrics "tum toh dhokebaaz ho, vaada karke bhool jaate ho", to allege that Prime Minister Modi did not fulfil his promises made in the last election.

Central agencies are BJP cells

The former Bihar deputy chief minister alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and IT Department are cells of the BJP. "Cases have been slapped on me, my father, mother, sisters. We are not the ones to get scared. The manner in which Hemant Soren ji and (Arvind) Kejriwal ji have been arrested (has been seen by everyone). We are not going to be cowed down by their threat. Only lion is locked up. We are lions and we also never shy away from struggle," Yadav said.

"When people will give a befitting reply Modi ji will be out of power… cast your vote. BJP people are liars, don't believe them," he said.

Modi’s guarantees are like Chinese goods

"Modi ji says his guarantee is a strong one, we say that his guarantee is like Chinese goods, use it two-three times and it goes bad. So his guarantees are only meant for elections. They (BJP) only indulge in propaganda and making threats," the RJD leader said.

Yadav also took a jibe at Modi over this morning's ceremony of conferring Bharat Ratna on BJP veteran LK Advani. "When President was conferring Bharat Ratna to Advani ji, Modi ji was sitting next to Advani ji but did not even stand in honour of the President," he said.

INDIA bloc against hate

Yadav said people are blessing the INDIA bloc in all corners of the country and asserted that the bloc is united to save democracy, Constitution and brotherhood.

"Division is being spread and politics of hate being done and, therefore, we have come together to fight for the people," Yadav said.

"Those who give the slogan 'Abki baar 400 par', they can speak anything, but people are the real masters and you have to decide who will rule the country," Yadav said to loud cheers from the crowd. "I want to ask people they (BJP) are giving the slogan and fixing target, saying 'abki baar 400 paar', looks like EVM setting is done. We want to ask people, will it become a reality or they will be thrown out," he said and asked people to raise hands in show of support for removing the NDA from power by voting against it in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The crowd here is telling us that Modi ji, who came like a storm, will also exit like one," he said.

Undeclared emergency

"We are seeing that undeclared emergency has been imposed in country, those in power have adopted a dictatorial approach, they have become arrogant. We don't want to abuse anyone but we have come to tell people what is being felt across the country," he said.

The biggest enemy is unemployment and price rise, Yadav said.

He claimed that farmers are reeling under the policies of the Modi government and their lives have been "destroyed". "But Modi ji has no time to meet farmers but meets Priyanka Chopra. Last time he gave interview to Akshay Kumar this time he spoke with Bill Gates. He had promised to double farmers income but he is assaulting farmers," Yadav claimed.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday (March 31) in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, among others, attended the rally.