Modi govt has broken all records of corruption: Kejriwal on CAG report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (August 14) took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of breaking “all records of corruption" after the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India reportedly flagged the "very high" construction cost of the Dwarka Expressway.

The CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ highway projects has reportedly flagged how the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to ₹251 crore per km from ₹18.2 crore per km.

“The Modi government has broken all the records of corruption in the past 75 years,” Kejriwal said on X, while sharing a screenshot of a report on the CAG report.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, party Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh also targeted Modi over the media report and said his government is the "most corrupt" since Independence.

“The Narendra Modi government constructed the road (Dwarka Expressway) at the cost of ₹250 crore per km while it was to be constructed at the rate of ₹18 crore per km," he said, citing the CAG report.

Singh said, under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', a total of 75,000 km of roads were to be constructed at the rate of ₹15 crore per km.

"But the Narendra Modi government increased the cost to ₹25 crore per km,” he claimed.

“This government has committed a scam worth ₹7.5 lakh crore in the Bharatmala project,” Singh charged and asked the prime minister to stop talking about his government's commitment to end corruption in the country.

The AAP MP also alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani is the “biggest beneficiary” in the project with his companies engaged in the implementation of the road construction projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojna in various states including Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)

