New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Union Home ministry has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday.

In December, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home ministry. PTI

