Mercury settles at 7.6 Degrees Celsius, IMD predicts dense fog

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.6 Degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has predicted mainly clear sky during the day while shallow fog was reported in the morning.

The IMD has forecast dense fog from December 25 to December 28.

There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, it said.

The IMD recorded the relative humidity at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category at 417, recorded at 9.05 am. On December 23, it was recorded as 450 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)