MCD removes 379 illegal hoardings, banners in Delhi ahead of India AI-Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Ahead of the India AI-Impact Summit 2026, the MCD has removed nearly 380 unauthorised banners, hoardings and pole kiosks from several locations as part of an ongoing drive of the corporation to clear public spaces of illegal advertisements, official records stated.

The drive was conducted between January 1 and early February.

According to an action taken report, a total of 379 unauthorised structures including political and religious boards, commercial banners, hoardings and sunpack sheets were removed during the period, officials said.

Further, the officials said that Karol Bagh saw the highest number of removals, with 87 unauthorised installations taken down across four drives conducted on January 5, 12, 20 and February 9. The Central zone followed with 38 removals, including 31 on January 10.

MCD officials said that other areas where enforcement action was carried out included Rohini, where 45 unauthorised structures were removed in two phases.

"Keshav Puram with 41 removals, and Narela with 36 removals spread over two days. Shahdara South and Shahdara North together accounted for 53 removals, while the West zone saw 41 structures taken down over three separate drives,” officials said.

City SP and Civil Line zones also reported action against unauthorised banners and pole kiosks, with 20 and 18 removals respectively, officials said.

Officials said the drives were part of a beautification drive for the upcoming AI summit and to improve road safety, reduce visual clutter and ensure compliance with municipal norms. Such enforcement exercises are carried out periodically across zones, particularly in areas where unauthorised advertisements are found to be recurring, they added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)