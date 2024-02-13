Massive traffic jams in Delhi ahead of farmers' march; alternative routes to take

The capital witnessed heavy traffic jams on Tuesday morning ahead of the farmers’ mega march.

There was complete chaos as commuters battled traffic jams, as Delhi turned into a fortress to prevent the entry of farmers. Cars were moving at a snail's pace covering 1 km in one hour, as they had to cross multiple barricades. Long queues of cars were seen on the highways at the Ghazipur and Chilla borders, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will march to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This move comes after farmers held talks with a government delegation last night but no consensus was reached on three of their key demands - including a law guaranteeing the MSP, said media reports. Rows of barricades Police had placed multiple layers of barricades on several border points like Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Singhu and Tikri borders due to heavy barricading and police checking. In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab, the police have intensified security at the city's border points erecting multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers. Layers of barricades have come up on the highways to stop tractors and trollies from rolling across the border points. Barbed wires have also been installed on the roads.

#WATCH | Heavy vehicular traffic from Noida towards Delhi on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, as Delhi borders are heavily guarded and barricaded to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital pic.twitter.com/qcOPzpejDQ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024