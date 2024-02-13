Massive traffic jams in Delhi ahead of farmers' march; alternative routes to take
There was complete chaos on the roads as commuters battled heavy traffic jams, as Delhi turned into a fortress to prevent the entry of farmers
The capital witnessed heavy traffic jams on Tuesday morning ahead of the farmers’ mega march.
There was complete chaos as commuters battled traffic jams, as Delhi turned into a fortress to prevent the entry of farmers. Cars were moving at a snail's pace covering 1 km in one hour, as they had to cross multiple barricades. Long queues of cars were seen on the highways at the Ghazipur and Chilla borders, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will march to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
This move comes after farmers held talks with a government delegation last night but no consensus was reached on three of their key demands - including a law guaranteeing the MSP, said media reports.
Rows of barricades
Police had placed multiple layers of barricades on several border points like Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Singhu and Tikri borders due to heavy barricading and police checking.
In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab, the police have intensified security at the city's border points erecting multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers. Layers of barricades have come up on the highways to stop tractors and trollies from rolling across the border points. Barbed wires have also been installed on the roads.
Commuter’s woes
There was bumper to bumper traffic on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am. Julie Lawrence, a commuter stuck in the traffic jam for at least an hour told PTI, "I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early.”
At the Ghazipur border, only two vehicles were able to pass at a time with barricades lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi. Near the Ghazipur border, the police had blocked the link roads and vehicles moved in a single queue.
Another commuter, Kritika Sharma, said she had started for office at 6 am but even by 9 am, was still stuck in a jam.
The traffic was slow on NH-48 too, which connects Delhi with Gurugram, and vehicles were being checked before entering the national capital.
Use Metro service
Noting that two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, a traffic police officer advised people to use the Metro services.
Authorities have barred the entry of goods vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi Traffic Police said in its latest guidelines. Goods vehicles will also not be allowed to travel between Sirsa in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Parichowk.
Alternative routes suggested
Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla Border can take 14A flyover to reach Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, then proceed to Sandip Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk and then travel further to their destination.
People from Chilla side can use the Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.
To travel to Kalindi Kunj border to Delhi, people must take the Mahamaya Flyover for travelling from Kalindi Kunj Border to Delhi.
For Yamuna Expressway, commuters are advised to get down from Jewar Toll towards Khurja and take the Jahangirpur route.
Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Peripheral expressway to Sirsa, Parichowk can instead take the route towards Dadri, Dasna to reach their destination.