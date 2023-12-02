Manipuri family assaulted by group in Delhi; case registered

A man from Manipur, his wife, and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday (December 2). The incident was caught on camera.

An X (Twitter) shared the video of the assault on the trio.

The police received a call at 2.30 am on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up.

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead.

The police learned that the victim, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out," a police officer said.

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said.

“The accused called a few more people to the spot and they also joined the attack,” the official added.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

According to a report on NDTV, the faces of two of the accused are clearly seen on CCTV footage, the complainant told reporters after filing the FIR. There were eight to nine people in the group that assaulted the trio.

The mobile footage shows the four people – a man, his wife, his sister, and a family friend – being punched, kicked and dragged on the narrow street by the group, the report added.

“My wife and I and my sister were dropping a friend home after dinner at 11 pm when two men and a woman approached us, saying their mobile battery is dead, and they need help to book a cab to Munirka (in south Delhi),” the man was quoted as saying in the report.

“We agreed to help. While booking the cab, the man who asked for help started passing lewd comments against my wife and sister. When we objected to their behaviour, they became aggressive, called some eight-nine of their friends and started beating us,” he added.

The Manipuri man’s wife alleged the group pulled her hair, kicked her and tried to drag her, according to the report. “I thought I was going to die; everyone was going to die as they did not stop beating us, no one stopped them too,” she said.

The video below, of the incident, was shared by X user @MoonFaceP.