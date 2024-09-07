Man pays whopping Rs 5,770 parking fee at Delhi airport, finds car damaged

A resident of Delhi vented his frustration on X when he not only had to pay a parking fee of ₹5,770 for his car at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the capital but also found his vehicle damaged.

Deepak Gosain, shocked at the exorbitant parking charges, wrote in his post on X that the parking fee was higher than a round-trip flight ticket between Delhi and Lucknow, which costs only ₹2,836.

Deepak parked his car at the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility of Terminal 3 at the Delhi airport from August 17 to August 26. The parking fee for 9 days was ₹4,889 plus GST of ₹880.

Before Deepak could get over the shock of the exorbitant parking fee, he was hit with another nasty surprise. He found his car damaged badly, with multiple scratches and a broken ate lock. His complaints about the damage to the car fell on deaf ears since he had already paid the parking fee.

The parking rates at the Delhi airport are designed in such a way that the rate increases the longer a car is parked there. The charges are ₹120 for the first 30 minutes, and then progressively become higher as the duration increases, ending with a flat rate of ₹600 per day after the first five hours. And, of course, with the additional GST.