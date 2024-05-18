Maliwal assault case LIVE | Bibhav Kumar held; CCTV footage emerges from CM’s home
A fresh video — CCTV footage from the CM’s residence — has emerged in which Maliwal can be seen being escorted out by a female security guard
In a day of rapid developments in the Swati Maliwal “assault” case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday (May 18).
This came after a fresh video — this time CCTV footage from the CM’s residence — emerged in which Maliwal can be seen being escorted out by a female security guard.
On Friday, another video, seemingly a phone clip, went viral online in which Maliwal can be seen seated on a sofa and arguing with some people, including Kumar.
Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her when she visited the CM’s residence on Monday. In her FIR, she has accused Kumar of kicking her in the chest, stomach, and the pelvic area.
In the FIR, the 39-year-old Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that her clothes were torn and she received severe injuries on her head and her leg. In the CCTV footage that emerged on Saturday though, Maliwal does not seem to have any injuries and her clothes are intact as she is escorted out by a female security personnel.
According to her medical report, though, Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and right cheek.
Following Maliwal's FIR, Kumar also filed a written complaint against her on Friday evening, blaming her for “creating an incorrect narrative".
While the BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and the AAP over the incident, the latter has now accused Maliwal of colluding with the saffron party to discredit Kejriwal amid the Lok Sabha polls.Kumar was picked up from the CM’s residence by a Delhi Police team around noon Saturday, a senior police officer told the media. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.
Live Updates
- 18 May 2024 9:26 AM GMT
Police to seek Kumar's custody in court
A Delhi Police team arrested Bibhav Kumar from the Delhi CM’s residence when he went there on Saturday morning to meet Kejriwal, a senior police officer has said.
This came a day after Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.
“He will be produced before a court and police will seek his custody for further interrogation,” the officer told the media.
Police said they have recorded the statement of at least 10 people, including security personnel and other staff at the CM’s residence, who were present at the time of the alleged assault on May 13.
- 18 May 2024 9:06 AM GMT
BJP calls AAP 'anti-women party'
The BJP has accused AAP of resorting to victim-shaming and victim-blaming in its brazen defence of Bibhav Kumar.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Kejriwal is making efforts to protect Kumar as his aide is in a position to expose the chief minister’s damaging “secrets”.
Poonawalla told reporters that AAP is essentially an “anti-women party” as he cited past allegations of mistreatment of women involving its leaders.
With AAP claiming that Maliwal is acting at the BJP’s behest, Poonawalla cited another AAP leader and Delhi Commission for Women member Vandana Singh’s support to the Rajya Sabha MP to hit out at the party.
He noted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s criticism of AAP over the issue to ask if the Lok Sabha MP has also become a BJP agent, an allegation levelled against Maliwal by her party.
“AAP’s corruption and misconduct are followed by disinformation. It has become the party’s standard operating procedure,” he said, comparing the Maliwal case with Draupadi’s disrobing episode in the Mahabharata.
AAP is now busy in Maliwal’s character assassination, too, he added.
Kumar is merely a puppet; it is Kejriwal who holds the strings, Poonawalla alleged and attacked Opposition leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Chaturvedi for not speaking up on the issue.
Noting that Kumar lodged a police complaint against Maliwal, who has accused him of assaulting her, four days after the incident occurred at the chief minister’s residence, the BJP leader said he is clearly acting at Kejriwal’s behest.
Poonawalla also cited Maliwal’s medical report, which has reportedly confirmed bruises on her, to hit out at AAP.
- 18 May 2024 9:00 AM GMT
BJP accuses AAP of circulating 'edited' videos to malign Maliwal
The Delhi BJP has accused AAP leaders of circulating “edited” videos to tarnish the image of Swati Maliwal, who is their own party MP.
It is regrettable that “edited” videos are being circulated on social media groups since Friday in an attempt to “defame” Maliwal, who is a member of the AAP, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed.
A couple of videos from the chief minister’s residence from the day of the incident have surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM’s residence in the Civil Lines.
“Now that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is tarnishing the image of Swati Maliwal, it’s time Kejriwal comes forward and speaks on the matter,” Sachdeva said.
The AAP has accused Maliwal of lying and becoming a part of the BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal in a fake case in the midst of elections.
Sachdeva said now that Kejriwal’s aide has been arrested by police, many “dirty pages” of AAP’s politics will become public.
If the AAP is trying to implicate Maliwal by circulating “edited” videos, it would be better for the Delhi Police to immediately take possession of the complete CCTV footage of the chief minister’s residence, Sachdeva said.
He charged that Maliwal is not the first woman leader of the AAP that the party has defamed.
Earlier, they also raised questions about Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi and Richa Pandey who have all left the AAP, Sachdeva added.
- 18 May 2024 8:38 AM GMT
Maliwal blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy: AAP
AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed party MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her, is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case and she was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of the “conspiracy” against the Chief Minister.
Talking to PTI-Video, Atishi, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, alleged that Maliwal went to the chief minister’s official residence on Monday without an appointment.
“Why did she barge inside? Why did she land up at the chief minister’s residence without an appointment? Arvind Kejriwal was busy that day and did not meet her. If he had met her that day, the allegations levelled against Bibhav Kumar could have been levelled against him,” Atishi said.
She said Maliwal was made the face of this “conspiracy” by the BJP.
“The BJP has a pattern. First, they file cases and then threaten to send leaders to jail. Swati Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch. An FIR has been registered in the case and it is at a stage where she could be arrested.
“The BJP blackmailed Maliwal and made her the face of this conspiracy,” the AAP leader charged.
Atishi said if the Delhi Police is impartial, it should also register an FIR on Kumar’s complaint against Maliwal.
“Will the Delhi Police register a case of trespassing, breach of security and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty against her? If the Delhi Police is impartial, it should register an FIR on Bibhav's complaint. Will it act on his complaint the same way it did on Maliwal's complaint?” she asked.
“Her call records should be looked into and analysed (to see) which BJP leaders she was in touch with,” she said.
- 18 May 2024 8:35 AM GMT
Bibhav Kumar's complaint against Maliwal
Bibhav Kumar on Friday filed a police complaint against Swati Maliwal, alleging she breached the security of the CM’s residence to gain unauthorised entry on May 13 and created a ruckus there, the party said.
It also said that when Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him.
In his complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO, Kumar said now she is trying to falsely implicate him by alleging that he assaulted her at the chief minister’s residence when she had gone to meet Kejriwal.
Kumar has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).
In a statement, the AAP said Kumar has said in his complaint that Maliwal breached the security of the CM's residence, gained access forcibly and unauthorisedly, and created a ruckus there.
When Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him with the intent to physically assault him, according to the complaint.
Kumar also said in the complaint that Maliwal is now trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him.
Kumar in his complaint said Maliwal barged into Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 by telling security personnel that she was a Rajya Sabha MP.
“Despite requests by security officers to wait until he gets the details of her appointment verified, she forcibly entered the CM’s residence despite the objections,” Kumar said in his complaint.
The complaint stated that she trespassed despite repeated objections by security personnel and CM office staff.
It was claimed in the complaint that at 9.22 am, when Kumar entered the main building of the CM’s residence, he found Maliwal sitting in the drawing room.
“Kumar approached Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the chief minister. To this, Maliwal started screaming and shouting at Kumar, and hurled abuses. She said: ‘tumhari himmat kaise hui...ek MP ko rokne ki....tumhari aukat kya hai? (How dare you to stop an MP)’,” the complaint stated.
Maliwal ignored the requests and started walking from the drawing room towards the inner parts of the residence, Kumar said in his complaint.
Kumar claimed that she intended to harm Kejriwal and he strongly “objected”. Maliwal became angry and sat on a sofa and called the police control room. She started levelling false allegations, the complainant said.
Kumar said that when he requested Maliwal to leave the CM’s residence, she said, “Main tujhe dekh lungi...main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi ....(I will trap you in a false case and you will spend your whole life in prison)”.
He said he called security officers in the main building and they too requested her to leave. She left the premises at 9.35 am, the complaint said.
Kumar has alleged that Maliwal trespassed, breached security of the CM’s residence, prevented government officers from discharging their duty and assaulted him. Therefore, she is liable for action as per the law, he said.
Kumar said, “You (SHO) are requested to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal. Since it is election time, all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP and it is therefore, requested that her call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders should also be investigated.”
- 18 May 2024 8:31 AM GMT
What Maliwal's medical report says
Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.Maliwal’s medical examination was conducted on Friday. According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has “bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm”.