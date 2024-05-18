Maliwal assault case LIVE | Bibhav Kumar held; CCTV footage emerges from CM’s home

In a day of rapid developments in the Swati Maliwal “assault” case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday (May 18).

This came after a fresh video — this time CCTV footage from the CM’s residence — emerged in which Maliwal can be seen being escorted out by a female security guard.

On Friday, another video, seemingly a phone clip, went viral online in which Maliwal can be seen seated on a sofa and arguing with some people, including Kumar.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her when she visited the CM’s residence on Monday. In her FIR, she has accused Kumar of kicking her in the chest, stomach, and the pelvic area.

In the FIR, the 39-year-old Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that her clothes were torn and she received severe injuries on her head and her leg. In the CCTV footage that emerged on Saturday though, Maliwal does not seem to have any injuries and her clothes are intact as she is escorted out by a female security personnel.

According to her medical report, though, Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and right cheek.

Following Maliwal's FIR, Kumar also filed a written complaint against her on Friday evening, blaming her for “creating an incorrect narrative".

While the BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and the AAP over the incident, the latter has now accused Maliwal of colluding with the saffron party to discredit Kejriwal amid the Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar was picked up from the CM’s residence by a Delhi Police team around noon Saturday, a senior police officer told the media. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.