‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign getting ‘massive’ public support: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) AAP on Saturday claimed its 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign is receiving "massive" public support and people are of the opinion that the Delhi chief minister should not resign if he gets arrested.

Several party leaders including Education Minister Atishi reached out to people on the second day under the campaign across the city.

Atishi conducted a door-to-door campaign in her Kalkaji constituency asking people whether CM Kejriwal should resign if he gets arrested or continue governing from jail.

She alleged that the central government and the BJP are falsely accusing AAP leaders and putting them in jail and added a "conspiracy" was being hatched to now arrest Kejriwal.

“The BJP wants to bring down the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal through unscrupulous means. We have come to ask the people of Delhi if Kejriwal is falsely arrested, he should resign or continue to govern from jail," she said.

Party MLAs Rituraj Jha, Pramila Tokas and AAP Delhi deputy state president Jitendra Tomar in Tri Nagar also took part in the campaign.

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign is receiving "huge public support" and people collectively say, there is "conspiracy" to arrest CM Kejriwal and he should not resign, said AAP in a statement.

The campaign launched on Friday will continue till December 20. AAP will hold 'Jan Samvad' in all the wards of the city from December 21 for public opinion on the issue.

"For us, opinion of Delhiites is supreme; Whatever their decision we will hand it over to CM Kejriwal, and then decisions will be made," Atishi said.

Earlier, in meetings with Kejriwal, AAP MLAs and councilors had unanimously appealed him to run the Delhi government from the jail if he gets arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier this month summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was 'illegal and politically motivated'. PTI

