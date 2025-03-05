Kejriwal's Vipassana retreat: Congress, BJP question 'VIP Maharaja' treatment

The Congress and BJP on Wednesday (March 5) attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab, and questioned the high-security arrangements for the AAP supremo.

The BJP accused Kejriwal of using his 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat as a pretext to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

'Once pretended to be a common man'

"Arvind Kejriwal, who once pretended to be a common man in a WagonR, now moves in a lavish convoy of bulletproof Land Cruisers, 100+ Punjab Police commandos, jammers & ambulances – like a VIP Maharaja all for Vipassana, a retreat meant for peace! If power was his test, he has failed miserably," Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sirsa also questioned the "grand security parade" funded by Punjab taxpayers. "What kind of 'Vipassana' requires a grand security parade funded by Punjab taxpayers? Even CM Bhagwant Mann isn't in the convoy! AAP’s truth is out — deception, hypocrisy, and VIP arrogance at its peak!".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Kejriwal is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat after his party lost the Assembly polls in the national capital.

"After losing the election, he (Kejriwal) is now looking for a Rajya Sabha seat because he is addicted to a luxurious lifestyle. Vipassana is just an excuse, the real reason for his presence in Punjab is the turmoil in the AAP's Punjab unit," Sachdeva told PTI.

Kerjiwal 'indulging in luxury': Sandeep Dikshit

He also criticised the high-security arrangements for Kejriwal in Punjab. Responding to concerns over the AAP leader's security, Sachdeva said, "What kind of threat does he have from Khalistani elements with whom he had dined and from whom his party collects money? It is a fact that the AAP has been taking funds from these anti-national elements for elections. This is nothing but a trick to loot public money."

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal is "indulging in luxury".

"Kejriwal loves the power so much. I would say that he is indulging in luxury... Kejriwal still lives under the illusion that he is some kind of king or emperor. Even after losing in Delhi, he has not yet woken up and continues to live in delusion," Dikshit was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also took a jibe at Kejriwal's security cover. "Why is Kejriwal so afraid of the people of Punjab who gave him so much love? The man who criticised VIP culture now has a security convoy bigger than Donald Trump's. It is amazing how a great state like Punjab has been turned into a means of achieving their own luxuries," she said in a post on X.

Delhi BJP hits out at 'corrupt' Kejriwal

The Delhi BJP also attacked Kejriwal on social media, saying in a post in Hindi: "The people of Delhi have shown corrupt Kejriwal the way out of power, yet his lust for power is not diminishing. He calls himself an 'aam aadmi', but why is he getting VIP treatment in Punjab with such a large convoy? What kind of 'aam aadmi' is this whose desires are never-ending?"

AAP slams BJP's 'dirty politics'

Reacting to the allegations against Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told ANI news agency, "Due to threat perception regarding Arvind Kejriwal, 'Z Plus' category security has been provided to him by MHA. BJP should leave dirty politics and keep their focus on issues related to Delhi. Nothing will happen by abusing Arvind Kejriwal."

She added, "Arvind Kejriwal is neither going to Rajya Sabha from Punjab nor is he becoming Punjab CM. BJP should stay away from rumour-mongering."

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday for a 10-day session on Vipassana, an ancient Indian meditation technique focused on self-transformation through self-observation. However, BJP leaders have questioned his continued access to government privileges, despite no longer holding an official position.

In the Delhi Assembly polls in February, Kejriwal suffered a shocking defeat in the New Delhi constituency, where he lost the contest to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh by 4,089 votes.

The BJP secured a decisive mandate, winning 48 of the 70 seats, marking its return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years. The, AAP, which governed the city for more than 10 years, was reduced to just 22 seats.





