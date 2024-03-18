Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case as well

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who last week got bail in two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping its summons in the excise policy scam, chose to skip the agency’s summons in the Delhi Jal Board case as well on Monday (March 18).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the summons “illegal” and accused the BJP-run central government of using the ED to target Kejriwal. It has made the same accusation in the excise policy money-laundering case.

The ED had summoned the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convener, for questioning on Monday 18 in a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

Excise policy case

Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in the excise policy case till now, terming them illegal. A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

The ED had moved court against Kejriwal for skipping agency summons in the excise policy scam. Only on Saturday (March 16), Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court ACMM granted him bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh in the two cases filed by ED.

The ED has summoned him in cases filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With agency inputs)