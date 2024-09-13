Kejriwal should immediately resign as SC has granted only ‘conditional bail’: BJP

The BJP on Friday (September 13) said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in a corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The BJP's reaction came after the top court granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

During a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this."

‘Kejriwal continues to be an accused in the case’

“Kejriwal continues to be an accused in the case as the court has granted him conditional bail,” he said, adding that neither have the charges against him been quashed nor has he been acquitted.

"Accused of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal has become a chief minister on bail from a chief minister in jail. What influence, reputation and stature is left of this corrupt chief minister who will have to report to the investigation officer of the case every Monday and Thursday," Bhatia asked.

“People of Delhi will not tolerate this,” he said, adding that the people deserve a "better chief minister".

"We demand that he should immediately resign as the chief minister, else a time will come when the people will demand his resignation," the BJP leader added.

"Morality cannot be expected from Kejriwal. He has applied Fevicol (an adhesive) on the chief minister's chair and is sitting on it. He is the same person who used to say that one should resign first when faced with allegations," Bhatia said.

“But people are powerful,” he cautioned.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has bowed down and offered to resign. This corrupt Arvind Kejriwal will also have to bow down," Bhatia added.

On former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hailing Kejriwal's bail as a victory of truth, the BJP leader said, "When the kingpin of the liquor scam is out on bail, what else will the 'queen-pin' say?"

‘Bail granted to Kejriwal just a matter of procedure’

New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj said the Supreme Court may have granted bail to Kejriwal but it found the chief minister's arrest to be "legal".

“The bail granted to Kejriwal is just a ‘matter of procedure’ because the trial of the case was getting delayed,” she said.

The probe agencies had "sufficient evidence and facts" to arrest Kejriwal, the BJP MP said at a press conference, claiming, "This also means that Kejriwal is not only the kingpin of the liquor scam but he is neck-deep in the scam. That is why the apex court did not find Kejriwal eligible to visit the Chief Minister's Office and sign any official file," Swaraj said, accusing Aam Aadmi Party leaders of "celebrating corruption".

Previously, the top court, while granting Kejriwal bail in an ED case, had said that he cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat or sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the lieutenant governor's sanction.

‘AAP celebrating corruption today’

"Prachar, parasar aur bhrashtachar (propaganda and corruption) is an old habit of the Aam Aadmi Party. They indeed are celebrating corruption today," Swaraj added.

Asked about Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's observation that the CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot, the BJP MP said, "This should be asked to the CBI and (other probe) agencies. But I would definitely say that in both (bail) orders, investigation agencies have sufficient material. That is why this (Kejriwal's) arrest was considered legal," she said.

On the opposition parties targeting the BJP following the grant of bail to Kejriwal, Swaraj hit back with the proverb: "The pot calling the kettle black. INDIA alliance tries its best to save corrupt and rapists. It is their old habit. The fight against corruption is not an electoral issue for the BJP but an issue of principle. The BJP's fight against corruption will continue," she added.

