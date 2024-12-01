Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress for Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party and the Congress for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

“There will be no alliance in Delhi,” Kejriwal said at a press conference on Sunday (December 1).

The AAP and the Congress are part of the opposition INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year. Both parties drew a blank, with the BJP winning all seven seats.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October, the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement despite several rounds of talks. The BJP won that one too.

