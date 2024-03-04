Kejriwal ‘ready to answer’ ED questions by video-conferencing after Mar 12

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has replied to the eighth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case, saying he is ready to appear before the agency, but through video-conferencing and after March 12.

Kejriwal reiterated that the summonses are “illegal” but he was still ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, government sources told news agency PTI.

The ED issued its eighth summons on February 27, with March 4 as the scheduled date for Kejriwal to appear before the agency at its headquarters. Kejriwal has so far skipped all the ED summonses, calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody in connection with the case.

(With agency inputs)