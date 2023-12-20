Kejriwal leaves for Vipassana session, skips ED questioning

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left on a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, a day before he was to be quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal’s destination was not immediately known but he has in the past done the course in Karnataka.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

The AAP on Tuesday questioned the timing of the ED summons, saying its lawyers were studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.

It said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was scheduled and the information was in the public domain.

“Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this course," AAP leader and MP Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.



Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.

