'Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily': AAP slams Tihar jail administration

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Tihar Jail administration saying he has been asking for insulin daily amid a spike in his sugar levels, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Monday.

The AAP leader, who is in prison on alleged corruption charges, also rejected the jail authorities' claim that AIIMS doctors had said there was no reason to worry about Kejriwal's health, AAP sources said.

The prison administration said on Sunday that they had arranged a video conference of Kejriwal on April 20 with specialists from the AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors".

The AAP has accused the Tihar administration of denying insulin to Kejriwal who suffers from diabetes. It also alleged a "conspiracy to kill" him.

Kejriwal slams jail authorities

"Kejriwal wrote to Tihar jail superintendent saying he was hurt after reading the statement from jail authorities in newspapers," said a party source.

"In the letter, he said the statements of Tihar administration are false and said he has been asking for insulin on a daily basis. During the day, his sugar levels see a spike thrice and read anywhere from 250 to 320," said the source.

Kejriwal also said in his letter that AIIMS doctors had not said that there was no cause of worry. "The doctors had said that they will assess the situation based on the history and data of Kejriwal's condition," added the source.

Video conference

The video conference was organised by the jail administration on a request by the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of the jail joined the call.

The AIIMS specialist was provided with a complete record of Glucose Monitoring Sensor and the details of diet and medicines being taken by Kejriwal, the official said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.



