‘Kejriwal fighting toughest battle’: Sisodia greets Delhi CM on birthday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday (August 16) greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and said the latter was fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship in the country".

The AAP will hold a series of events to celebrate the birthday of Kejriwal who turned 56 on Friday.

"Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwalji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country. We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Kejriwal," Sisodia said on X.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, will commence a ‘padayatra’ on Friday evening.

In a separate post on X, the AAP said, "Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed."

‘Revolutionary of modern India’

Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

"Today is the birthday of Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model. Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvindji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case," she said.

Supreme Court and Kejriwal

“But truth will prevail and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail, but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.