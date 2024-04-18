Kejriwal diabetic, but eating sweets, mangoes in jail: ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (April 18) opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to be allowed to consult his regular doctor via videoconference, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party leader is eating food high in sugar despite his claims of suffering from Type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise scam case, is lodged in Tihar jail. Besides being allowed specific personal belongings, he has been permitted by the court to have home-cooked food due to his diabetes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

Kejriwal had moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

ED making excuses to stop home-cooked food: Kejriwal’s team

The ED, however, argued that the Delhi chief minister despite making claims of suffering from diabetes, is eating mangoes, potatoes and sweets – foods which are a strict no for diabetics.

“Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having Type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

Kejriwal’s legal team, however, has countered the allegations by the ED by stating that the chief minister is having his meals as prescribed by doctors.

Kejriwal’s lawyer also alleged that the ED is merely coming up with excuses to stop the supply of home-cooked food for the AAP chief.