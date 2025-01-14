Kejriwal claims BJP buying votes; 'King of lies', says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to buy votes by distributing money, gold chains, and other articles.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them fabricated and a reflection of Kejriwal's desperation.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that BJP workers are distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to lure voters.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi not to vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.

The AAP chief also claimed that the party's popularity is on the rise and predicted a full majority for the party.

"With time, AAP's graph is soaring. Delhi is not for sale. Show these dishonest and criminal people that neither Delhi nor its democracy can be bought," the former Delhi chief minister added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed Kejriwal's allegations, labelling him as a "king of lies". Tiwari accused Kejriwal of making baseless claims and suggested his comments indicate frustration.

"Kejriwal's fabricated stories that the BJP is distributing goods clearly show his desperation. His choice of words makes him a subject of ridicule," Tiwari said.

The BJP leader accused AAP leaders of corruption, alleging their involvement in scandals related to liquor policies, education and hawala operations.

"His ministers and legislators are being questioned by investigative agencies repeatedly, which reflects how compromised their governance is," Tiwari added.

BJP's Vijender Gupta, seeking re-election from the Rohini constituency, also attacked the AAP supremo and said, "Kejriwal's allegations against the BJP are a result of their deteriorating mental state. The sun of the Aam Aadmi Party is now setting in Delhi." Echoing Kejriwal's sentiments, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a post on X, "Even Ravana's ego could not survive, so where does this 'gaali-galoch party' stand? They think they can buy the people of Delhi by distributing gold chains, blankets, sarees, sheets, shoes and jackets. The people of Delhi are not for sale.” Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 8. AAP, which secured decisive victories in 2015 and 2020, faces a tough challenge in maintaining its dominance as the BJP aims to come back in power after over 26 years.

This heated exchange marks another chapter in the high-stakes battle for Delhi, with both parties seeking to secure the trust of voters amidst allegations and counter-allegations. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)