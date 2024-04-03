'Join BJP offer' claim: Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, seeks apology

In a development which is set to lead to more fireworks between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi, the BJP’s Delhi has sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader Atishi and demanded a public apology for her claim that the saffron party approached her through a "very close" person to join it.

A day earlier, the Delhi minister claimed that four senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon and claimed that she was advised to join the BJP or be ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a month.

Defamation notice

At a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim. "Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he said.

Sachdeva asked Atishi to submit her phone to an investigation agency to prove her claim.

The Delhi BJP said the party has sent a defamation notice to Atishi to withdraw her statement which he termed "false, defamatory, and concocted" and claimed was made with a "mala fide intent".

Further legal action will be taken against her if she fails to back up her claims, he said.

Sachdeva's post

Later in the day, Sachdeva in a social media post reiterated the allegation that the AAP minister has made and sought an unqualified apology from her. Alleging that she is in the habit of making such wild allegations, Sachdeva wrote in Hindi on X, “She has made a false and concocted statement.”

कल मंत्री सुश्री @AtishiAAP ने कहा है कि एक नज़दीकी व्यक्ति के माध्यम से उनपर दलबदल का दबाव डाला जा रहा है। सुश्री आतिशी पहले भी आदतन इस तरह के बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाती रही हैं। उन्होंने एक झूठा, खुद गढ़ा हुआ ब्यान दिया है। आतिशी ने कोई ठोस या सही जानकारी नहीं दी है- 1) किसने… pic.twitter.com/mwBYKKl8lD — Virendraa Sachdeva (मोदी का परिवार ) (@Virend_Sachdeva) April 3, 2024

She has failed to provide solid or correct information with regard to who contacted her, when he contacted her, who was the close person and on whose instruction he spoke to her, he said.

"Courts have upheld AAP leaders’ arrest"

“Whenever Ms Atishi and her party are in difficult situation and are being held accountable, they talk about their legislators being taken away or leaders being arrested,” Sachdeva said in his post.

“The leaders who have been arrested in the liquor scam case, their arrests have been upheld by courts be it the trial or the Supreme Court. So, all the claims made by Ms Atishi are unfounded and false. If Ms Atishi fails to tender an apology, a defamation suit will be filed against her for defaming the BJP and its workers,” Sachdeva added in his post.

(With agency inputs)