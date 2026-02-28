JNU students' body seeks release of 14 arrested students: 'Process is the punishment'

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday demanded the release of 14 arrested students, alleging that procedural delays and police action have kept them behind bars despite being granted bail.

JNUSU general secretary Sunil Yadav, in a statement, said the arrests followed the recent "Long March" to the Ministry of Education and accused the Delhi Police and the university administration of attempting to curb dissent. He further alleged that barricading at the campus' North Gate led to injuries during the crackdown.

According to the union, 14 students, including three office bearers, were sent to Tihar Jail. While bail has been granted, the court's requirement of permanent address verification has delayed their release.

"The process remains the punishment," the general secretary said, calling the situation a "legal deadlock." They argued that students granted bail cannot be kept in custody over address verification. The matter has been posted before a duty magistrate, with courts closed until March 7, Union said, adding that the legal team of JNUSU will be approaching the chief justice of Delhi High Court on Saturday (Feb 28).

The JNUSU further said that the procedural delay effectively sentences students to over a week of 'illegal detention'.

The union also alleged that some detained students suffered injuries during the police action. It claimed that two students sustained fractures and that Joint Secretary Danish Ali, currently in custody, has not yet received proper medical plaster for a fractured leg.

In its statement, the union reiterated its demands, including immediate medical care for the injured, release of the arrested students, action against officials accused of excesses, and withdrawal of what it termed politically motivated FIRs.

Fourteen protesters were arrested in connection with a demonstration at JNU on Thursday evening. Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika Babu, former president Nitish Kumar, and joint secretary Danish Ali were among those held by authorities.

The arrests followed an attempted march by JNUSU members, who had gathered at Sabarmati T-Point on the campus and sought to move towards the Union education ministry as part of ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of UGC norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers and the proposed Rohith Act.

Police personnel, however, stopped the protesters at the heavily barricaded university gates, leading to a scuffle.

A total of 51 protesters, including Mishra and Kumar, were detained on Thursday evening, with Delhi Police claiming that the students resorted to physical assault, injuring several of its personnel, during the confrontation. PTI

