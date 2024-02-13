Jacqueline Fernandez writes to Delhi Police chief about conman’s ‘threats’ from jail

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, claiming that alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been harassing and threatening her from inside Mandoli prison.

Sukesh is an accused in a Rs 200-crore money-laundering and extortion case, in which Fernandez is a witness. The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). In December 2023, too, she had moved a Delhi court, alleging that Sukesh was intimidating her and seeking a restraint on him from issuing such letters and messages to her.

This time, she has lodged the complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner and also sent a copy to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), The Indian Express reported. A specialised unit has been tasked with launching a preliminary probe into her complaint.

Jacqueline’s letter

The letter, sent from Jacqueline’s official email ID, has the subject line “Systemic failure in prosecution witness protection”. In it, Jacqueline has said that she is a “responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system”.

“As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns,” it says. The letter goes on to allege that a “man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain”.

Jacqueline’s request

In the letter, Jacqueline has requested the police commissioner to intervene immediately, saying her safety is threatened and the integrity of the legal processes jeopardised. She has urged that an FIR be registered against Sukesh to ensure her protection as a witness.

“The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” the letter states.