Inspired by Ram Rajya, Delhi govt provides good health, education, free water supply: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government, with inspiration from 'Ram rajya', provides good education and health, pension for senior citizens and round-the-clock power supply and free water supply.

Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society today has been “divided on those lines", Kejriwal said. The chief minister was speaking at a Republic day celebration organised by the Delhi government at Chhatrasal Stadium.

“Inspired by ‘Ram rajya’, our government gives good education and health for all. Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society has been divided on the same lines,” Kejriwal said days after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Running an administration with inspiration from 'Ram rajya' also includes providing 24/7 power supply. It also means respecting the elderly and we have been doing that by increasing their pension and arranging free pilgrimages for them.

"It includes providing free water supply to poor and middle class people that we have been doing since we came to power,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government also focuses on safety of women in the national capital, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes efforts on the issue even though the Delhi Police does not come under their control.

On the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Kejriwal said that it is matter of pride for the country and world. He added that people “must adopt Lord Ram's life principles” into their own lives.

Making a veiled attack at the Centre, Kejriwal said that the aim of having a USD 5 trillion economy is good only when the financial benefit reaches all poor people in the country. “But the country will remain poor if 4 trillion out of that remain with one or two people,” he said.

“In the last 75 years, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Bringing down inflation is part of the concept of 'Ram rajya' followed by us. Delhi has minimum price rise as per central government reports. If people are suffering from price rise we cannot say it's Ram Rajya,” he said. PTI

