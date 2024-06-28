Incessant rains lash Delhi-NCR: roads flooded, traffic disrupted, flights suspended

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early on Friday (June 28), leading to waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and flooding in low-lying localities across the national capital.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

Operations temporarily suspended at Terminal 1

The heavy rains caused a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse, killing three persons, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Terminal-1, and check-in counters were closed to ensure safety, said airport officials. Twelve arrival flights and 16 departure flights have been cancelled since midnight of Thursday (June 27).

Inundated roads, traffic jams

People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."