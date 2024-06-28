Incessant rains lash Delhi-NCR: roads flooded, traffic disrupted, flights suspended
The national capital received more than 150 mm of rainfall in three hours in one of the wettest spells this year
Heavy rains lashed Delhi early on Friday (June 28), leading to waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and flooding in low-lying localities across the national capital.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.
Operations temporarily suspended at Terminal 1
The heavy rains caused a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse, killing three persons, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.
Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Terminal-1, and check-in counters were closed to ensure safety, said airport officials. Twelve arrival flights and 16 departure flights have been cancelled since midnight of Thursday (June 27).
Inundated roads, traffic jams
People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.
In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Madhu Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Moti Bagh, Munirka, Bhikaji Cama Place, Dhaula Kuan, and many sectors in Noida were also affected due to waterlogging.
The traffic police announced diversions in many places and told motorists to take alternate routes. Several vehicles were left stranded on roads and underpasses that were submerged under the rainwater.
Drone visuals around AIIMS in Delhi show the entire area waterlogged due to the incessant rain.
Metro rail services affected
The heavy rains also affected the operations of the Delhi Metro in certain places. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity metro station to Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport has been suspended, according to Delhi Metro officials. Operations at a couple of other metro stations were suspended temporarily.
