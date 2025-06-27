Noida old age home horror: Inmates found in urine stained clothes, tied up in dark rooms

The police found elderly people tied up and locked up in rooms and confined in dark basement like rooms when they raided an old age home in Noida’s sector 55. Many of the elderly inmates who were in a pitiable condition lacked even proper clothing, while some were wearing urine and faeces-stained clothes.

This was the distressing condition of elderly people at an old-age home, Anand Niketan Vridha Ashram, in Noida's Sector 55.

Joint Raid

This raid was triggered by a viral video, which had showed the pathetic condition of the elderly inmates at this home, including that of an old woman kept in a room with her hands tied. The video was sent to the Social Welfare Department of Lucknow.

The joint raid on the old-age home in Sector 55 was carried out by the State Women’s Commission, Noida Police, Social Welfare Department, and District Probation Office and 40 senior citizens were rescued.

A case has been filed against the old-age home and the elderly inmates are being shifted to a government old-age home in a couple of days.

The organisation was reportedly charging Rs 2.5 lakh as a donation to admit elderly residents, along with Rs 6,000 per month for accommodation and meals. There was no proper staff to take care of the senior citizens as well.

The complaint

Many family members of the residents shockingly brushed off the situation as normal, said reports.

According to Noida Police, the surprise inspection was made based on a complaint by the State Women’s Commission. After the raid, several serious irregularities were found.

The process to seal the ashram has began, said the police.