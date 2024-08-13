Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag on I-Day: Delhi LG

Not Education Minister Atishi but Home Minister Kailash Gahlot will hoist the national flag during the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebration on Thursday (August 15), Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has decided.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in connection with a CBI case in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, had written to the LG that in his absence, Atishi be allowed to unfurl the tricolour, Saxena’s office had first said they had not received any such letter.

It turned out later that the jail authorities had not sent the letter to the LG because it was an “abuse of [the] privileges” granted to Kejriwal under the Delhi Prison Rules. Kejriwal was reportedly also asked to “desist from any such impermissible activity” or risk his other privileges being curtailed.

“Legally invalid”

On Tuesday (August 13) morning, the General Administration Department (GAD), which operates under the LG, claimed Kejriwal’s direction was “legally invalid and can’t be acted on”.

GAD Minister Gopal Rai had earlier asked the department to make arrangements for Atishi to hoist the flag as Kejriwal’s desires, the additional chief secretary of the department later said a “Higher authority” would decide on the issue.

New Viceroy: Atishi

On Tuesday evening, the LG’s office said Gahlot had been nominated since Delhi Police “is responsible for the ceremonial march-past parade after unfurling of the national flag”, and “matters related to police have been assigned to the Home Department”.

Atishi said in a press conference, “Before 1947, the country was under British rule and they ruled the country according to their will. Today, when the elected government of Delhi is being denied the right to hoist the flag, it seems as if a new Viceroy has come to Delhi. The LG is preventing the elected government of Delhi from hoisting the flag. What can be a bigger dictatorship than this?”