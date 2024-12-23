Hoax bomb threats: Delhi Police to hold training session for teachers

With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises, news agency PTI has reported citing police sources.

The police will organise a seminar in collaboration with the education department for teachers of all government and private schools, he said.

What seminar will be about

“We will teach them how to stay calm, react, and coordinate with the police during a bomb threat in schools,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said on Monday (December 23).

He said the training session will also spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Spate of hoax threats

Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the past 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

In at least two cases, the senders of the threat mail have turned out to be students.

(With agency inputs)