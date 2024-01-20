Hindu Sena defaces Delhi's Babar Road, pastes 'Ayodhya Marg' sticker

The Hindu Sena on Saturday (January 20) defaced the signage of Babar Road in Central Delhi and pasted a sticker proclaiming it to be ‘Ayodha Marg’, in a bid to rechristen the road.

News agency ANI shared the visuals of the defacement of the signage and the sticker on which ‘Ayodha Marg’ is printed both in Hindi and English.

“Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed after one of our great men. We have written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times but no action has been taken yet. When Babar's Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?” the news agency quoted Vishnu Gupta, the Hindu Sena president, as saying.

An RSS affiliate, according to its handle on X, the Hindu Sena had in 2022 sought the road to be renamed after some great men of Indian origin.

“When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg,” ANI quoted Gupta as saying further.

The Centre in recent past has rechristened some landmarks in Lyutens’ Delhi, leading to a raging controversy.

The most noble among them is the renaming of the Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard through which passes the Republic Day parade, to ‘Kartayva Path’ in 2022 after the completion of the Central Vista project. The BJP-led government renamed the Aurangzeb Road, named after Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, to APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015. Similarly, it rechristened the Race Course road to ‘Lok Kalyan Marg’ a year later in 2016.

The crude attempt to change the name of the road after Ayodhya by the right-wing Hindu outfit comes at a time when seven-day rituals to the January 22 consecration of Ram Temple are underway.

Gupta reposted the ANI tweet on X, formerly Twitter. “Hindu Sena activists put a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on Babar Road in Delhi,” the news agency said in the post.

Gupta, too, shared a video and the photograph of the sticker pasted on the signage. “Today @HinduSenaOrg activists have changed the name of Babar Road in New Delhi to Ayodhya Marg.@ANI,” He claimed in his post.

Later, the ‘Ayodhya Marg’ sticker was removed from the signage of the road.