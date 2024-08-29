Heavy rain in Delhi, maximum temperature dips to 4-year low for August

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled six notches below normal at 28.8 degrees Celsius -- the lowest for August in the last four years -- following heavy rain, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

The observatory at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 77.1 mm rainfall in the 24 ended at 8:30 am.

The weather station at Lodhi Road recorded 92.2 mm rainfall while Ridge registered 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm and Ayanagar 62.4 mm during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD parameters, rainfall between 2.5 and 15.5 mm is considered 'light', 15.6 mm-64.4 mm 'moderate', 64.5-115.5 mm 'heavy', 115.6-204.4 mm 'very heavy' and more than 204.5 mm 'extremely heavy'.

Delhi in August so far recorded 378.5 mm rainfall -- the city's highest in 12 years.

Public works department officials said they received 60 complaints regarding waterlogging. Work to remove the water was still underway in the Najafgarh and Mundka areas.

The department also received around 10 complaints regarding trees being uprooted.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 16 calls regarding waterlogging and 10 about uprooted trees.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The humidity level oscillated between 97 per cent and 100 per cent.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain from Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 4 pm, the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 60, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)