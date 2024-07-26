HC orders Delhi Police to reply to Mahua Moitra's plea to quash FIR

The Delhi High Court on Friday (July 26) asked the police to reply to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her over a "derogatory" social media remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the petition and asked it to file a status report within four weeks.

The high court listed the matter for arguments on the legality and validity of the FIR, as challenged in the petition, on November 6.

FIR against Moitra

Earlier this month, the police filed an FIR against Moitra Under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

This was the first FIR registered under the BNS by the Delhi Police's Special Cell since it came into force on July 1.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had commented on a video posted on X that showed National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 4.

Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma.

Moitra’s remarks outrageous: NCW

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Moitra, submitted that they were not provided with a copy of FIR despite asking.

The counsel for the police then handed over the FIR copy to the petitioner's counsel in the court.

The FIR stated that the NCW took suo motu cognisance of Moitra's alleged "derogatory remarks" and the FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the NCW.

The FIR stated, "The crude remarks made by Moitra are extremely outrageous and a sheer violation of a woman's right to live with dignity."

(With inputs from agencies)