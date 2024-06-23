Haryana has closed gates of Hathnikund Barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the government demand for more water from Haryana, on Sunday (June 23) alleged that the neighbouring state has closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage that is used to release water to the national capital.

Atishi said she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister’s indefinite hunger strike to demand water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe water crisis and scorching heat, entered the third day on Sunday.

“I have been on a hunger strike to get Delhi's share of water. Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD water less which is depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi of water. Some journalists have said that the Hathnikund Barrage is full of water but Haryana government has shut all gates to stop that water from reaching the national capital,” Atishi posted in video message on X.

Hunger strike to continue

The minister urged the Haryana government to release water for Delhi.

"My hunger strike will continue till Delhi gets its rightful share of water," she added.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the supply of drinking water.

The AAP has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the national capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party has claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)