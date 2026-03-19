Group of eminent Muslims urges Amit Shah to act on Uttam Nagar Eid threats

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over "open threats" to the Muslim community in Uttam Nagar here, and urged him to pass special instructions to the police to take strict action.

The letter by Citizens for Fraternity (CFF) was signed by former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, industrialist Saeed Shervani, former customs commissioner Syed Mahmood Akhter.

"It is unfortunate that the reprehensible death of young Tarun on Holi, which we strongly condemn, has been allowed to simmer and escalate into communal trouble. Despite prompt police action and arrest of the perpetrators, there are numerous groups, individuals and organisations which have visited Uttam Nagar to disturb the peace of the area," they said in their letter to Shah.

Many have threatened that they intend to disturb Eid prayers in revenge, they said, terming the threats pure incitement.

"The perpetrators must be dealt with according to law and be awarded the punishment which will act as a deterrent. This incident must not be allowed to be used by vested interests to create communal and disharmony in Delhi," the CFF letter read.

"It is our earnest request that special instructions be passed on to the police to be vigilant and take strict action against those issuing open threats. We are certain that your directions will have the necessary salutary effect," it read.

Tension gripped West Delhi's Uttam Nagar after the killing of 26-year-old Tarun on Holi on March 4, following a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area. The row broke out after a girl from Tarun's family threw a balloon, splashing a woman from the neighbour's family during Holi celebrations.

Some Hindu outfits later staged a protest against the killing and torched two vehicles of the accused family members.

The police have since stepped up security and made heavy deployments in the affected areas to avoid flare-ups ahead of the Eid. PTI

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