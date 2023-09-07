G20 Summit: Where Biden, Sunak, Trudeau will stay, security, and more

New Delhi is ready to host the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Here's a look at the major leaders attending the G20 Summit and where they will be staying.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will put up at the ITC Maurya Sheraton in New Delhi. He will move around in the US presidential Cadillac called the "Beast", which is being flown to India in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. The president’s vehicle is bulletproof, and will be guarded by US Secret Service agents at all times.

Biden will have a three-layer security arrangement, with the outermost layer comprising paramilitary force personnel, the second layer with commandos from India’s SPG, and the innermost layer with US Secret Service agents.

The staff in the hotel will have undergone background checks, and only those with special access cards would be allowed to visit the 14th floor, where the president will stay.

The US delegation is reported to have booked around 400 rooms in the hotel, and a special lift has been installed to reach the 14th floor.

President Biden will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 8).

British PM Rishi Sunak

This will be Rishi Sunak’s first official trip to India as the British Prime Minister. He will stay at the Shangri La hotel.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India after attending the ASEAN summit in Indonesia. He will be staying at The Lalit Hotel.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India will be part of a three-nation tour in which he will also be visiting Indonesia and the Philippines. For the G20 Summit, he will be staying at the Imperial Hotel.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead his country’s delegation in the absence of President Xi Jinping. This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since the first edition was held in 2008.

The Chinese team will be staying at the Taj Hotel.

‘Foolproof’ security arrangements in place

The Delhi Police has been coordinating with the advance teams of different countries.

A thousand police personnel have been deployed for the security of delegates arriving for the G20 Summit at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, a senior official said on Wednesday (September 6).

Personnel will also be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings adjoining the airport, and residents of nearby villages have been asked to avoid terraces during the movement of delegates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI.

He added that personnel have also been deployed on rooftops in these areas. A thousand personnel from the civil and the traffic police have been deployed to look after the security of foreign delegates from the airport to the border with Delhi.

Multiple security agencies, 19 markswomen, and special officers of commissioner of police rank as venue commanders are part of the "foolproof" security arrangements put in place by the Delhi Police for the G20 Summit in the city.

According to officials, police will maintain a hawk-eye vigil during the summit, with the assistance of over 50,000 personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police.

"From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the venues for the G20 Summit, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit," a senior official said.

Police assisted by IAF, central agencies

To strengthen the arrangements, the Delhi Police is also being assisted by the Indian Air Force and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the central armed police forces (CAPF).

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army will continuously circle in the sky to keep an eye on Delhi.

As part of its preparations for the mega-event, police have also done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 Summits.

Police will also be using chains and bolt cutters in order to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit. These will come into the picture if protesters tie themselves with chains so that they cannot be removed, officials said.

Personnel from districts and other units have also been pulled into action for the summit, with officials saying that the rest of Delhi will be on a "high alert".

There are various dimensions to security — airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures, and maintenance of general alerts, explained an official.

Officials said arrangements have been made so that no infiltration, terrorist act, or sabotage takes place during the summit.

"For specialised measures, we also have the Indian armed forces assisting us. The staff has been provided role-based micro-functional training and made aware of their duties. This has been done through carcade rehearsals and point-wise briefing. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert," another officer said.

Delhi airport geared up for summit

Delhi airport will have dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor to ensure seamless immigration clearance for G20 delegates, and a team of senior officials will monitor arrival and departure operations related to the summit.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said there are a required number of parking slots for VVIP aircraft, and that most of the guests for the summit will be coming by chartered flights or special VIP flights.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said there would be no inconvenience for the normal passengers amid the summit.

While noting that it has meticulously organised a range of provisions at the airport for the delegates, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has "formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates".

The airport operator is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilities, according to a release.

"We have these guests arriving on September 8th and most of the day guests are likely to leave on September 10,” said Jaipuriar.

On August 26, DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)