G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court station

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Metro has developed a pedestrian plaza with aesthetic landscaping outside the Supreme Court metro station located near the venue where the G20 Summit will take place next week.

Besides, thematic murals have been painted on the walls of the station's building depicting the G20 logo, famous monuments and maps of member nations.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

The Supreme Court metro station (earlier known as Pragati Maidan metro station) is located adjacent to the sprawling Pragati Maidan facing Mathura Road which is being decked up for the big-ticket event where heads of state of several countries will converge for the summit of the influential grouping.

"We have developed a state-of-the-art pedestrian plaza outside the Supreme Court metro station as part of the preparations, ahead of the G20 Summit. The plaza has seating facilities. Aesthetic landscaping has been done to enhance the look of the area," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told PTI.

The lighting arrangements in the area is also being augmented to give the plaza an enhanced look during the night, he said. The plaza is located on the pathway leading to the metro station's entrance from the Mathura Road side.

"The Supreme Court station on the Blue Line is the nearest metro station from the main venue of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan. So, it has been decked up," the official added.

On a wall next to a staircase ramp leading to the concourse of the station, a mural depicts the G20 logo and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping — 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam — One Earth. One Family. One Future.' Noted landmarks from India and other G20 member countries have also been depicted and these include Taj Mahal (India), London Bridge (the UK), Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy), Eiffel Tower (France) and Christ the Redeemer (Brazil).

The official said already a number of measures have been taken up by the DMRC as part of the preparations to improve the look and feel of its properties ahead of the summit.

"A number of stations have been given a facelift with a fresh coat of paint and artworks. Pillars of the Airport Express Line have been decorated with artworks and G20 logos have been installed at many stations," he said.

Several stations have been given a makeover with facade beautification, fresh coat of paint on its buildings, pillars, boundary walls and parking lots, and pavement restoration.

These stations include Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, the official said.

Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House metro stations fall in the heart of the city where there will be traffic restrictions from September 8-10, and police have advised people to take metro services to travel to the Lutyens' Delhi. PTI KND ANB ANB

