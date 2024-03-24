The Federal
Atishi
x
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's first direction from ED custody on running the city government, at a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

From jail, Arvind Kejriwal issues first order as Delhi CM

Gives directions to Water Minister Atishi; party MLAs, councillors to meet later today to decide on new strategy

The Federal
24 March 2024 7:21 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-24 07:21:32.0)

Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction as Delhi Chief Minister while in ED custody, instructing state Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the AAP will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on Sunday (March 24) to decide its future strategy following Kejriwal's arrest, a PTI report said quoting sources.

First big meeting

The AAP meeting to be held later today will be presided over by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. "This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source told PTI.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

First order

On receiving an order from the Chief Minister on water- and sewer-related problems, Atishi told the media that the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes. It reflected Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight, she added.

The CM also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said.

Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard, she added.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

Arvind KejriwalDelhi liquor policy case
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X