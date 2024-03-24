From jail, Arvind Kejriwal issues first order as Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction as Delhi Chief Minister while in ED custody, instructing state Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the AAP will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on Sunday (March 24) to decide its future strategy following Kejriwal's arrest, a PTI report said quoting sources.

First big meeting

The AAP meeting to be held later today will be presided over by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. "This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source told PTI.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.