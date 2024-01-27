Friend kills Delhi Police’s top official’s son over loan dispute

The police have launched a manhunt for the alleged killer of Lakshya Chauhan, the lawyer son of a top-ranking official of Delhi Police, who had gone missing after leaving Delhi on Monday (January 22) to attend a marriage in Haryana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Yashpal Singh had filed a missing complaint after Lakshya, a practising lawyer at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, did not return the next day. Chauhan had gone Sonepat in Haryana to attend the wedding with two of his friends, Vikas Bhardwaj and Abhishek.

After his father lodged the missing complaint, the police began a search operation and detained Abhishek. The police investigation revealed that Chauhan had borrowed money from Bhardwaj and was refusing to repay the loan, which had strained their relations.

Bhardwaj hatched a plan with Abhishek to bump him off and invited Chauhan to the wedding in Sonepat. On their way back from the wedding well past midnight, they stopped by the Munak Canal to relieve themselves, according to the police. This gave them the opportunity to execute their plan as they threw Chauhan into the canal and sped away to Delhi.

Bhardwaj dropped his accomplice Abhishek at Narela before disappearing. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest Bhardwaj. The police are also looking for the body of the victim.