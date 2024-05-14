Four more Delhi hospitals receive bomb threats; police launch probe

Two days after Delhi IGI Airport and about six government hospitals received bomb threats via email, four more government hospitals on Tuesday morning (May 14) got similar bomb threats, according to police officials.

The hospitals that received bomb threats are Deepchand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma, and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

These hospitals have added to a growing list of Delhi hospitals which have received bomb threats in recent days including the Burari Government Hospital, Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.

According to officials, the police on Sunday (May 12) received information from the government hospital in Burari about the threat following which complaints of similar threats poured in from several hospitals in the national capital. However, police teams dispatched to conduct a check found nothing suspicious.

IGI Airport

Meanwhile during the day, the Security Operations Control Centre at IGI Airport received a bomb threat.

"The Security Operations Control Centre at IGI Airport has received a threat email concerning an explosive device within the premises. Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated. No suspicious items have been found as of now," deputy commission of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani was quoted as saying in media reports.

Hospitals checked

The police checked Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj, apart from the Northern Railway’s CPRO building located at State Entry Road in Connaught Place.

Nearly two weeks ago, over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received bomb threats sparking panic among parents.

The Delhi Police is learned to have launched a probe into these threats, though the Union ministry of home affairs has termed them as a hoax.