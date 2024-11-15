Former AAP MLA from Seelampur Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan joins Congress

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Former AAP MLA from Seelampur Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan, along with his supporters, joined the Congress here on Friday, the party said in a statement.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav welcomed Ishraq and a large number of his supporters to the party.

"It is a matter of great pride that Ishraq has left AAP to join the Congress to strengthen the party in Delhi," Yadav said.

They will not only strengthen the Congress in Seelampur, but also across Delhi, as their presence in the party will motivate Congress workers to reach out to every citizen of Delhi, he said.

In the statement, former Haj Committee chairman Ishraq said that he fully subscribed to the policies and programmes of the Congress party in Delhi and the country under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as they were working for the interest of the people.

Earlier in the day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal inducted former Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan into his party and called him the "future MLA" from the Seemapuri constituency.

Dhingan, a Dalit leader who has won three terms as an MLA from Seemapuri on a Congress ticket, is likely to contest for the Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections. PTI

