‘Forced to live like pests’: Delhi student writes to CJI on coaching centre deaths

Amid the political blame game over the Delhi coaching centre basement flooding that killed three civil services aspirants, Avinash Dubey, a student, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, seeking strict action in the case.

In his letter, Dubey stated that the waterlogging issue in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar is not new and blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for neglecting the situation, NDTV reported.

He asked for protection of students' fundamental rights while referring to the tragic drowning of three students in the basement of a building owned by Rau's IAS Study Circle. The basement was being used as a library in violation of city ordinances.



“Due to rain, the basement got filled with water and three students lost their lives. Sir, areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar are facing the problem of waterlogging every year for many years due to the negligence of the Municipal Corporation. We have to walk in knee-deep drain water... today students like us are preparing for (our exams) while living a life of hell...”



'Drains not maintained'

Dubey alleged that drains in these parts of the national capital aren’t properly maintained and roads are flooded with a mix of water and untreated sewage whenever it rains. Floodwaters and sewage sometimes enter homes also, he complained.

“Students like us are moving towards our goal by any means. But yesterday's incident proved the lives of students are not safe... Delhi government and Municipal Corporation force us to live a life like (pests)...” he wrote the CJI, alleging “indifferent approach” of government officials.

“Sir... it is our fundamental right to study while living a healthy life. The above incident is extremely heart-rending and worrying. Due to waterlogging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres... students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country...” the Chief Justice was told.