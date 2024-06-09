Fire breaks out at games arcade in Delhi, brought under control

“We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI .

A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games area in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday (June 9).

New Delhi: A fire breaks out at 'Mystery Rooms' in Connaught Place. No injuries or casualties have been reported pic.twitter.com/thBMGACe31

He said they received a call at 3.22 pm from game arcade Mystery Rooms located in Block M, in the outer circle area of Connaught Place, reporting that a fire had broken out in the games area.

“The fire is under control,” he said, adding that operations were underway.