Fire breaks out at games arcade in Delhi, brought under control
No injuries reported; cause of fire yet to be ascertained
A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games area in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday (June 9).
“We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI.
He said they received a call at 3.22 pm from game arcade Mystery Rooms located in Block M, in the outer circle area of Connaught Place, reporting that a fire had broken out in the games area.
“The fire is under control,” he said, adding that operations were underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.
This comes within a fortnight of 33 people being killed in the TRP Game Zone fire in Gujarat’s Rajkot.(With agency inputs)
Next Story