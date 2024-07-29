Fire breaks out at Delhi eatery, spreads to two others; 6 injured

Six people were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the INA market in south Delhi early Monday (July 29). The blaze also engulfed two adjacent fast-food joints.

According to officials, a call about the blaze was received at 3.18 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service. They took about two hours to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Workers injured

Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent fast-food joints, he said. The official said two of the injured were admitted to the AIIMS while four others at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The fire reportedly originated in a Chinese-cuisine restaurant and then spread to the eatery next door. DFS officials told news agency ANI that a part of the roof of one of the restaurants also collapsed in the incident.