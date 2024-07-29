Fire breaks out at Delhi eatery, spreads to two others; 6 injured
Some restaurant workers sleeping inside the eatery got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent fast-food joints
Six people were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the INA market in south Delhi early Monday (July 29). The blaze also engulfed two adjacent fast-food joints.
According to officials, a call about the blaze was received at 3.18 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service. They took about two hours to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
Workers injured
Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent fast-food joints, he said. The official said two of the injured were admitted to the AIIMS while four others at the Safdarjung Hospital.
The fire reportedly originated in a Chinese-cuisine restaurant and then spread to the eatery next door. DFS officials told news agency ANI that a part of the roof of one of the restaurants also collapsed in the incident.
Short circuit suspected
A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, he said, adding further probe is underway.
“We received information about the fire at 3.20 am. Seven to eight fire brigades have been sent there... Two restaurants caught fire and four to six people are reportedly injured... The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained...,” Manoj Mehlawat of DFS told ANI.
He added that “more than the required number of commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy”.
(With agency inputs)