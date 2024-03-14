FIR against TN minister Anbarasan for 'threatening' PM Modi

An FIR has been filed against Tamil Nadu minister T M Anbarasan for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to officials, Anbarasan made "threatening" remarks against the Prime Minister at a public rally in Chennai, and the FIR was registered in Delhi.

The FIR was filed at the Parliament Street police station on Wednesday (March 13) based on a complaint from Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain, they said.

According to the FIR, Anbarasan, the minister of rural industries, cottage industries, and small industries in the Tamil Nadu government, openly threatened to "tear Modi into pieces".

"The threatening statement made by Anbarasan is not only alarming and posing a significant risk to the safety and security of our prime minister, but is also shameful and has been deliberately made to stir the peace and stability of our nation and evoke violence," the FIR says.

The FIR registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 268 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also said a video containing Anbarasan's remarks is doing the rounds of social media.

Sharing the video of Anbarasan's speech, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai wrote on his X (Twitter) account, "With frustration creeping up with the rise in Anti-incumbency in TN, DMK Ministers are going to the extent of issuing threats to our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. DMK will soon be vanishing from the political space for their constant rants such as these, divisive politics, corrupt nature, affiliation with Int’l drug peddlers, goondaism & misgovernance."

With frustration creeping up with the rise in Anti-incumbency in TN, DMK Ministers are going to the extent of issuing threats to our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. DMK will soon be vanishing from the political space for their constant rants such as these, divisive politics,… pic.twitter.com/kDHXsv75FW — K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) March 13, 2024

(With agency inputs)