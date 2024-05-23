‘Fight is with me, don’t torment my parents’: Kejriwal’s ‘appeal’ to Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a virtual “appeal” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has asked why the latter was “tormenting” his ailing and elderly parents when his beef was with him.

Kejriwal, in the video message posted on social media platform X on Thursday (May 23), claimed that his parents were being targeted to “break” him and said Modi had “crossed all limits” by doing this.

“Crossed all limits”

“I have a message and appeal for Prime Minister Modi. Prime minister ji, you have tried a lot to make me bow and break me. You arrested my MLAs one by one but I did not break. Then you arrested my ministers but you could not make me bow. Then you arrested me, you tried to break me by torturing me in various ways in Tihar (jail) but I did not break,” said the AAP national convener.

“But today you have crossed all limits; you have targeted my ailing and elderly parents to break me. My mother is very sick, she is suffering from many diseases. Modi ji, on March 21, when you arrested me, on the same afternoon she returned from the hospital after being there for a few days,” said Kejriwal, who was arrested in a Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case.